MINI India all electric hatchback Cooper SE has gone live for bookings in India. BMW has today announced the pre-launch bookings for the all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE for a deposit amount of ₹1 lakh. Interested buyers can prebook the MINI Cooper SE on company’s website.

MINI India had earlier teased the internet users with its upcoming electric vehicle (EV), MINI Cooper SE with the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE was first introduced globally in 2019. The EV is based on the MINI-300 Door with the requisite changes. The launch date is yet to be made public by MINI India. Going by the urge and demand in the EV segment, it is expected to hit Indian market after Diwali.

“Charged with passion, the all-new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium small car in India, paving the way to a sustainable yet at the same time highly emotional driving experience. With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure a purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The MINI Cooper SE comes with 32.6 kWh battery, having 184 hp of max power and 270 Nm of torque. The EV claims to touch 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The company further claims that the EV will have a per-charge range of 270 kms.

