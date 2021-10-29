MINI India starts pre-bookings for first EV Cooper SE. Check details

MINI India had earlier teased the internet users with its upcoming electric vehicle (EV), MINI Cooper SE with the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE was first introduced globally in 2019. The EV is based on the MINI-300 Door with the requisite changes. The launch date is yet to be made public by MINI India. Going by the urge and demand in the EV segment, it is expected to hit Indian market after Diwali.