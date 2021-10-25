MINI India has teased the internet users with its upcoming electric vehicle (EV), MINI Cooper SE. The official website of MINI India has the ‘Coming Soon’ tag on Cooper SE. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE was first introduced globally in 2019. The EV is based on the MINI-300 Door with the requisite changes. The launch date is yet to be made public by MINI India. Going by the urge and demand in the EV segment, it is expected to hit Indian market after Diwali.

The teaser suggests that the MINI Cooper SE comes with alloy wheels and the traditional charging port at the rear side of the EV. The front chrome grille has the letter ‘E’ replacing the ’S’.

The MINI Cooper SE model also comes with the quirky new alloy wheels. The traditional fuel lid covers the charging socket. MINI termed it as an environment-friendly move with teaser.

The MINI Cooper SE is going to use a single electric motor that develops 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The motor powers the front wheels and draws power from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric hatchback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. With respect to the range, the Cooper SE promises 235-270 km (WLTP cycle) in a single charge. Compared to the petrol model, the electric version is about 145 kg heavier.

The MINI Cooper SE has all the similar design pattern and the registered trademark of the company. Their trademark round headlamps can be seen in this post. The luxury carmaker is known for making elegant cars in the traditional petrol and diesel segment. Rising petrol and diesel prices have prompted automakers throughout the world to shift their focus to EV.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.