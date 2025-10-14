MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 launched in India: Price, availability, top-speed and more

MINI has launched its latest all-wheel-drive SUV, the John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman ALL4, in India, starting at ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With a significant size increase, it now qualifies as a full-sized SUV even by US standards, while retaining MINI’s sporty and performance-oriented DNA. Bookings for the JCW Countryman ALL4 have opened across MINI dealerships nationwide.

What are the design changes in MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4? The JCW Countryman ALL4 features a minimalist yet assertive design. A new octagonal front grille and a redesigned JCW logo in black, red, and white enhance its presence, complemented by striking Chili Red roof accents.

Inside, the cabin embraces a motorsport-inspired theme with red-and-black sports seats and a dashboard crafted from recycled polyester textiles. The interior layout prioritises space, offering up to 1,450 litres of luggage capacity, making it practical for families and long journeys.

Performance and powertrain of MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 Under the bonnet, the SUV houses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. Internationally, this engine produces 312 bhp at 5,750–6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000–4,500 rpm, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds (claimed).

The ALL4 all-wheel-drive system enhances stability on highways and traction on challenging surfaces. Aerodynamically optimised 19- and 20-inch wheels with wider tyres further improve handling and grip, while the top speed is 250 km/h.

A circular OLED display dominates the dashboard, serving as the hub for infotainment, MINI Experience Modes, and ambient lighting. The display can project dynamic lighting effects across the cabin, creating an engaging environment.

A built-in voice assistant enhances interactivity, while classic toggle switches preserve MINI’s distinctive interior identity.

The JCW Countryman ALL4 comes with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras as part of the Driving Assistant Professional package. This supports Level 2 partially automated driving, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. On highways, hands-off driving is possible at speeds up to 60 km/h if the driver remains attentive.

How to get JCW Countryman ALL4 in India The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 is imported through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. Interested buyers can book the SUV at authorised MINI dealerships across India immediately. Delivery timelines depend on booking volumes, so prospective owners should check with their nearest dealership for pricing, customisation options, and availability.

