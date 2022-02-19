MINI's first pure-electric 3-door Cooper SE launch date finalized. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The electric vehicle (EV) market is going to get further charged as BMW-owned MINI will be launching its first pure electric car, Cooper SE in India. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE will be launched next week on February 24 here through online channels. The MINI Cooper SE will be the first pure-electric car in India by the German luxury car maker. It was already anticipated since last year as company announced that it is working to bring an electric car.

"If you're looking for a car that's all torque, as well as action, then let us introduce you to the latest MINI Electric. It feels better than ever, with immediate oomph thanks to instant torque. And it looks better than ever too," said MINI India.

Meanwhile, MINI has also completed 10 years of operations in India. It had already started the pre-bookings for the MINI Cooper SE last year with a token amount of ₹1 lakh.

"With a sharper, sleeker update to its iconic design and, of course, that all-new MINI Electric feeling. It's the perfect combination of sustainable driving, thrilling performance and classic design. MINI Electric is reinventing urban life," it added.

The MINI Cooper SE comes with 32.6 kWh battery, having 184 hp of max power and 270 Nm of torque. The EV claims to touch 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The company further claims that the EV will have a per-charge range of 270 kms.