Mint Explainer | Despite a GST cut, why Maruti and Hyundai disagree on the future of small cars
Summary
GST cuts may lower hatchback prices by up to 10%, but with SUVs dominating Indian roads, can affordability alone revive small cars? Mint breaks down what’s at stake for automakers and buyers.
NEW DELHI : The Indian middle-class's long-standing love affair with the humble hatchback seems to be over. Once the undisputed first car for millions, models like the Maruti Alto and WagonR have been pushed aside by a new status symbol: the SUV.
