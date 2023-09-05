Mint Explainer: Navigating India's electric vehicle surge
Summary
New Delhi: The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is on a speed run amid rising sustainability concerns and escalating fuel costs. With over 2.8 million EVs already on its roads, India's EV market is poised for a staggering 94.4% CAGR by 2030. As global and local automakers intensify their presence in this segment, the valuation of India's EV market, which stood at $3.21 billion in 2022, is expected to soar to $114 billion by 2029. Mint explains the current developments in the EV industry in the country: