Mint Explainer: Navigating India's electric vehicle surge

The government’s push to the market

Even though the Indian EV industry is in its early stages, the growth plan under the ‘Make in India’ initiative aims to make the country a manufacturing hub for various sectors including the EV industry. The government aims to achieve 100% local production of EVs under this initiative. The Indian government has therefore announced several initiatives like Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India), the PLI scheme for the auto and the auto component, and the PLI scheme for manufacturing of advanced chemistry cell (ACC) to drive local production and achieve its goal for green mobility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}