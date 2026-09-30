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Mint Explainer: The catch behind BaaS-powered EVs with lower upfront costs

Ayaan Kartik
1 min read30 Sep 2026, 06:15 PM IST
The purpose of BaaS was not to drive sales but to attract customers to showrooms, according to auto industry executives.
The purpose of BaaS was not to drive sales but to attract customers to showrooms, according to auto industry executives.
Summary

Carmakers are offering batteries as a service (BaaS) to make electric vehicles cheaper. But does it have any real advantages for consumers?

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NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has become the latest carmaker to offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS), a model that lowers the upfront cost of electric vehicles. The trend picked up after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd introduced BaaS in February, with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd subsequently entering the space. Mint examines whether it offers real advantages for consumers.

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has become the latest carmaker to offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS), a model that lowers the upfront cost of electric vehicles. The trend picked up after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd introduced BaaS in February, with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd subsequently entering the space. Mint examines whether it offers real advantages for consumers.

Also Read | Five-day banking week: How does India compare with the world?
Also Read | Five-day banking week: How does India compare with the world?

Why are manufacturers offering the service?

The purpose of BaaS was not to drive sales but to attract customers to showrooms, according to auto industry executives. However, the model has yet to find many takers. Most consumers continue to buy vehicles with the battery, giving them full ownership of the car. This is also one reason not all automakers have introduced the service, with Ola Electric’s Bhavish Aggarwal saying in 2025 that the offering is essentially a financing scheme.

Also Read | E-commerce giants in hot water: CCPA targets agro-chemical listings

Why do EVs require such solutions?

Higher battery costs. A battery accounts for more than a third of an EV's cost. With China also removing export incentives for EV batteries and logistics costs rising in the aftermath of the West Asia war, higher battery costs are prompting carmakers to explore new ways to lower costs for consumers.

Also Read | Can the government make life-saving drugs cheaper?

Will such offerings expand in the future?

Over the past few months, homegrown carmakers Tata Motors PV and M&M have expanded their BaaS offerings across their EV portfolios. With the West Asia-driven surge in sales pushing EV penetration in passenger vehicles closer to 8%, from about 4% at the end of the last fiscal year, carmakers are looking to lower entry barriers for consumers. Since most customers finance their car purchases, carmakers are offering batteries separately as a loan product, allowing buyers to split the payment burden.

Also Read | Can a new digital portal change how India insures its livestock?

What do the global markets show?

BaaS is not widely available, with a few companies offering it in China and some European countries, including Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. The model is also often paired with battery-swapping networks, where two-wheeler users pay a monthly subscription and swap batteries when they run out of charge. In India, however, the model has yet to take off fully. While carmakers are increasingly offering BaaS, consumers continue to prefer full ownership, with lower upfront costs largely serving to attract new customers to showrooms.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsMint Explainer: The catch behind BaaS-powered EVs with lower upfront costs

Mint Explainer: The catch behind BaaS-powered EVs with lower upfront costs

Ayaan Kartik
1 min read30 Sep 2026, 06:15 PM IST
The purpose of BaaS was not to drive sales but to attract customers to showrooms, according to auto industry executives.
The purpose of BaaS was not to drive sales but to attract customers to showrooms, according to auto industry executives.
Summary

Carmakers are offering batteries as a service (BaaS) to make electric vehicles cheaper. But does it have any real advantages for consumers?

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has become the latest carmaker to offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS), a model that lowers the upfront cost of electric vehicles. The trend picked up after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd introduced BaaS in February, with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd subsequently entering the space. Mint examines whether it offers real advantages for consumers.

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has become the latest carmaker to offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS), a model that lowers the upfront cost of electric vehicles. The trend picked up after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd introduced BaaS in February, with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd subsequently entering the space. Mint examines whether it offers real advantages for consumers.

Also Read | Five-day banking week: How does India compare with the world?
Also Read | Five-day banking week: How does India compare with the world?

Why are manufacturers offering the service?

The purpose of BaaS was not to drive sales but to attract customers to showrooms, according to auto industry executives. However, the model has yet to find many takers. Most consumers continue to buy vehicles with the battery, giving them full ownership of the car. This is also one reason not all automakers have introduced the service, with Ola Electric’s Bhavish Aggarwal saying in 2025 that the offering is essentially a financing scheme.

Also Read | E-commerce giants in hot water: CCPA targets agro-chemical listings

Why do EVs require such solutions?

Higher battery costs. A battery accounts for more than a third of an EV's cost. With China also removing export incentives for EV batteries and logistics costs rising in the aftermath of the West Asia war, higher battery costs are prompting carmakers to explore new ways to lower costs for consumers.

Also Read | Can the government make life-saving drugs cheaper?

Will such offerings expand in the future?

Over the past few months, homegrown carmakers Tata Motors PV and M&M have expanded their BaaS offerings across their EV portfolios. With the West Asia-driven surge in sales pushing EV penetration in passenger vehicles closer to 8%, from about 4% at the end of the last fiscal year, carmakers are looking to lower entry barriers for consumers. Since most customers finance their car purchases, carmakers are offering batteries separately as a loan product, allowing buyers to split the payment burden.

Also Read | Can a new digital portal change how India insures its livestock?

What do the global markets show?

BaaS is not widely available, with a few companies offering it in China and some European countries, including Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. The model is also often paired with battery-swapping networks, where two-wheeler users pay a monthly subscription and swap batteries when they run out of charge. In India, however, the model has yet to take off fully. While carmakers are increasingly offering BaaS, consumers continue to prefer full ownership, with lower upfront costs largely serving to attract new customers to showrooms.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsMint Explainer: The catch behind BaaS-powered EVs with lower upfront costs
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