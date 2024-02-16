Auto News
Mint Explainer: The EV incentive conundrum
Summary
- Uncertainty surrounds the fate of electric vehicle incentives, with the ₹11500 crore FAME-II scheme set to expire this financial year, sparking discussions about the potential transition to FAME-III
With the government deliberating the extent of support to the fledgling electric vehicle industry, makers, suppliers, dealers, and customers of electric vehicles are seeking timely clarity on the way forward for the incentive scheme which expires on 31 March.
