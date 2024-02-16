Mint Explainer: The EV incentive conundrum

Adjusting incentives

In June 2023, the Indian government substantially reduced the subsidies for electric two-wheelers under the FAME-II scheme. These vehicles, which benefited the most from the scheme, saw their subsidy rates cut from a generous 40% of the ex-showroom prices to just 15% of the ex-factory prices. This decision, although anticipated by the industry, led to a challenging adjustment period for the industry. The government aimed to reallocate resources to support its ambitious goal of subsidizing 1 million electric scooters. This involved rejecting subsidy claims for over 400,000 e-scooters on the grounds of non-compliance with the government's localization requirements. Despite these reductions, subsidy support under FAME-II has been extended to over 12.20 lakh electric scooters, surpassing the government's initial target.