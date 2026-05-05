The Centre has moved to formally include higher ethanol blends—E85 and E100—under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules through a draft amendment, open to public comments till 28 May. The move signals a renewed push to increase ethanol blending in the fuel used to run cars, months after concerns over E20’s impact on vehicle performance surfaced online. What does the new push mean for carmakers and buyers? Mint explains
Mint Explainer | What India’s ethanol push means for carmakers, buyers
SummaryThe Centre has moved to formally include higher ethanol blends—E85 and E100—under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules through a draft amendment, open to public comments till 28 May. What does the new push mean for carmakers and buyers?
The Centre has moved to formally include higher ethanol blends—E85 and E100—under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules through a draft amendment, open to public comments till 28 May. The move signals a renewed push to increase ethanol blending in the fuel used to run cars, months after concerns over E20’s impact on vehicle performance surfaced online. What does the new push mean for carmakers and buyers? Mint explains
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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