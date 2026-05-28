Mint Explainer | Why Ferrari's first electric vehicle has divided the auto world

Why is Ferrari’s first electric vehicle in the news?
Legendary sports car maker Ferrari has rolled out its first electric car into an enthusiast market where the engine roar drives adrenaline rush. The design of the five-seater Luce marks a big break from its internal combustion counterpart, bearing a modern technological look rather than the traditional Ferrari exteriors. On performance, the company has said the Luce can reach nearly 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 311 Km/h.
Why is it important for Ferrari?
Ferrari enters the electric space rather late, with the threat of China looming for all European carmakers. While it was earlier believed the competition would be restricted to mass-market European carmakers, Chinese carmakers like BYD, Xiaomi and Jiangxi Jangling Group have unveiled electric sports car models which can challenge the traditional ICE vehicles. With the footprint of Chinese carmakers increasing in Europe, Ferrari found itself facing the threat of falling behind in technological and powertrain transition.