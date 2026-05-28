Mint Explainer | Why Ferrari's first electric vehicle has divided the auto world

Why is Ferrari’s first electric vehicle in the news?
Legendary sports car maker Ferrari has rolled out its first electric car into an enthusiast market where the engine roar drives adrenaline rush. The design of the five-seater Luce marks a big break from its internal combustion counterpart, bearing a modern technological look rather than the traditional Ferrari exteriors. On performance, the company has said the Luce can reach nearly 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 311 Km/h.
Why is Ferrari’s first electric vehicle in the news?
Legendary sports car maker Ferrari has rolled out its first electric car into an enthusiast market where the engine roar drives adrenaline rush. The design of the five-seater Luce marks a big break from its internal combustion counterpart, bearing a modern technological look rather than the traditional Ferrari exteriors. On performance, the company has said the Luce can reach nearly 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 311 Km/h.
Why is it important for Ferrari?
Ferrari enters the electric space rather late, with the threat of China looming for all European carmakers. While it was earlier believed the competition would be restricted to mass-market European carmakers, Chinese carmakers like BYD, Xiaomi and Jiangxi Jangling Group have unveiled electric sports car models which can challenge the traditional ICE vehicles. With the footprint of Chinese carmakers increasing in Europe, Ferrari found itself facing the threat of falling behind in technological and powertrain transition.
Why did Luce leave enthusiasts cold?
For its first EV, Ferrari turned to design firm LoveFrom led by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his colleague Marc Newson. The car's looks are the most contentious point, with many enthusiasts suggesting that it doesn’t follow the DNA of Ferrari which is associated with motor racing. Former Ferrari chairman between 1991 and 2014, Luca di Montezemalo suggested that the vehicle should not carry the iconic prancing horse symbol.
'If I were to say what I really think, I'd be doing Ferrari a disservice. We risk destroying a legend, and I'm truly sorry about that,” he said. In India, Ather’s chief executive Tarun Mehta also waded into the debate, questioning why the Ferrari looks like an American Mustang. Ferrari’s shares fell 8% since Monday.
Is there a broader anxiety about electrification?
Legacy brands which are trying to electrify their products are often trying to break away from the trends of their older models and introduce a radical change. A similar meltdown ensued when Jaguar Land Rover unveiled the design prototype of new Jaguar electric vehicles which introduced radical design changes.
Given that the biggest selling point of electric cars of lower running costs doesn’t move the needle much in the niche space of sports luxury cars, the pushback is expected as EVs mark the most decisive tech change in decades. While companies assure that there will be no compromise on performance metrics, the driving dynamics of an EV are very different given the lack of a conventional engine.
Can the pushback stall electric push of sports car makers?
The fate of Ferrari’s first EV will tell whether the approach of electrifying sports cars by radically changing the design will work or not. Moreover, the jury is still out on whether sports car enthusiasts will like the driving experience of an EV lacking engine feedback and the sound of acceleration. Porsche and Aston Martin have already seen delays in their EV rollouts, with the former also writing down investments last year as the pace of electrification has not been what it anticipated. Carmakers are still cautious about whether EVs will find its takers in the ultra-rich sports car segment.