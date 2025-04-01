Mint Primer: Can tariffs bring back US auto’s past glory?

Why has Trump done so?

The US president wants to revive the auto industry in the US in a big way and, in the process, restore its once-famed industrial base. He is hoping that the tariffs will force automakers to set up factories in the US and increase production locally. Today, nearly 50% of all vehicles sold in the US are imported. Additionally, 60% of the parts that go into cars made in the US are foreign-made. The tariffs, he hopes, will also boost foreign investment into the US and help him raise funds to make up for any of his promised tax cuts. The US president and his team are hoping to raise as much as $100 billion from these tariffs.