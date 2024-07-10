Mint Primer: How the budget can push electric vehicle sales
Summary
- The first phase of FAME scheme ended in March 2019 but was immediately succeeded by the second phase of the scheme with an increased corpus of ₹10,000 crore to fund 7,090 buses, 500,000 three- wheelers, 55,000 cars and 1 million two-wheelers
The EV industry in India is in need of a push, with growth beginning to taper. At least part of it is due to a cut in subsidies earlier this year. As a result, hopes are now pinned on the third instalment of FAME scheme expected to be announced in the budget on 23 July.