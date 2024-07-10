Mint Primer: How the budget can push electric vehicle sales

How much was allocated previously?

It has progressively increased. In the first phase, the allocation was a measly ₹900 crore but this was substantially hiked in the second phase. It was again revised in its last year in 2023 after funds for two wheelers got exhausted. The corpus was then hiked to ₹11,500 crore. By the end of the scheme, over 90% of the funds had been utilized. Electric three-wheelers fully utilized the ₹991 crore allocated for them followed by electric buses which utilized 94% of the funds and electric two-wheelers at 90% of the ₹4,756 crore allocation. The laggard was electric cars, which utilized only 64% of the allocation.