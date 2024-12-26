Auto News
Mint Primer | One for the road: All about Honda-Nissan merger
Summary
- The new entity will have a combined market cap of $50 billion. It is expected to have a revenue of $191 billion and profit of $19 billion. Mitsubishi Motors Corp., a smaller player which has Nissan as a majority shareholder, is also expected to be part of the merger.
On Monday, Honda and Nissan, Japan’s two large automakers announced plans to merge and become the third largest auto group in the world. Mint takes a close look at the proposed deal, the factors driving it, potential benefits and how it will play out in India.
