Mint Primer | One for the road: All about Honda-Nissan merger

How will this merger play out in India?

Honda and Nissan are marginal players in India. Honda’s market share is 2.1% and its volume in FY24 declined 5% from FY23. One of its two manufacturing facilities in India remains closed for want of volumes. Nissan’s market share is less than 1% and its cars are produced by the plant it has set up with Renault at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. It is not clear how this facility will be utilized post the merger. Both car makers are, however, expected to share platforms and rationalize their operations in India.