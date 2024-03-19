Mint Primer | Tesla at ₹40 lakh: Will EVs now come roaring in?
Summary
- The new policy slashes the import duty on electric cars in India that cost over $35,000 ( ₹29 lakh) from the current 70-110% to 15% for five years but comes with a number of caveats
In a surprise move, the government brought in a new EV policy on Friday slashing import duties on electric cars to 15% just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Mint looks at how it can potentially change the dynamics of the industry in the country.