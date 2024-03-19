Mint Primer | Tesla at ₹40 lakh: Will EVs now come roaring in?

What is the new EV policy?

The new policy slashes the import duty on electric cars in India that cost over $35,000 ( ₹29 lakh) from the current 70-110% to 15% for five years but comes with a number of caveats. The reduced tariff is valid only for 8,000 cars per year and can be availed only if companies make an investment of ₹4,150 crore or $500 million towards setting up a factory within three years. There is also a clause on domestic value addition –30% domestic value addition within three years going up to 50% by the fifth year. The duty foregone on the import of vehicles is limited to the investment made or ₹6,484 crore (whichever is lower).