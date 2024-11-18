Mint Primer: What makes Indian roads the deadliest?
Summary
- In 2022, road accidents killed nearly 170,000 people in India, while 423,158 were injured. The number of fatalities, the highest in the world, rose 10% over 2021.
A road accident in Dehradun early on Tuesday last week killed six and left one critically injured. It is a stark reminder of Indian roads being the world’s deadliest, with the highest fatalities globally. Mint examines the statistics, the reasons, and why there may be no easy fix.