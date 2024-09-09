Why car sales have hit a festive speed-breaker
Summary
- After three consecutive years of strong growth, a high base effect has resulted in a moderation in growth. At the same time, the pent up demand from the pandemic era, which was the reason for much of the growth in the past three years, has tapered off.
Just ahead of the festive season, passenger vehicle sales have fallen for two consecutive months in July and August. With inventories at dealerships at an all time high, the outlook is bleak. Mint explains the reasons for this sudden slide. Is it just a temporary blip?