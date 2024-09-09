What is the forecast for the festive season?

With the twin festivals of Dussehra and Diwali falling in the same month—​October—​this year, sales are likely to shoot during the month at least at the retail level. Thereafter, it is expected to slow down over the year end when consumer demand is anyway low. Good rainfall should spur demand in rural parts of the country, and although sales may still fall in September and October at wholesale level given the high base from last year, an uptick in retail should liquidate stocks and correct the imbalance in the industry. ​