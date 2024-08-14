Why India needs safety protocols for EV charging

Proposed bans on EV charging in basement parking in Mumbai echo measures taken by residents in Seoul after a series of underground car park explosions. This brought a focus on standardized safety protocols and regulatory frameworks for charging stations. Mint explains.

Who regulates the charging infra?

While the heavy industries ministry often takes the lead, the development and regulation of EV charging infrastructure is shared with the ministries of power and urban development. Central ministries issue broad guidelines, but state bodies like electricity regulatory commissions and urban local bodies hold the reins for implementation. This divide has led to inconsistencies. However, Karnataka and Maharashtra, among a clutch of states, are taking proactive steps, indicating a growing awareness of the need for both Central and state oversight in creating a safe and efficient charging ecosystem.

Read more: Low battery: The biggest challenge hindering all-electric cab company BluSmart

What are the safety concerns?

EV charging involves high voltage electricity, which makes safety paramount. Adequate electrical grid capacity, thickness of wiring, use of fire-retardant materials, ventilation and proper earthing are crucial. Non-adherence to these standards can lead to fires in hard-to-access areas, a risk that has worried residents in areas where fires have taken place. The Maharashtra fire services department has recommended a ban on charging points in car parking towers, puzzle parking and basement parking. Blasts in underground car parks led to the banning of EV charging in some apartment complexes in Seoul.

What does the industry demand?

Original equipment manufacturers have been pressing for clear and defined safety standards for EV chargers, including specifications for wiring, sockets (the standard is currently 15 amp), and earthing. They also prefer to handle the wiring themselves, as improper installation impacts insurance and can compromise safety if done incorrectly.

Read more: India dialling China for its lithium-ion cell ambitions despite tensions

What is the current status in India?

New buildings are increasingly incorporating charging points, but implementation is inconsistent. The focus has been on public charging, with the government driving initiatives. Private charging is still evolving, and there’s a need for standardized guidelines and quality checks. Karnataka has taken steps to streamline installation, and even Delhi and neighbouring cities have taken similar measures. However, a similar push is needed from departments and resident welfare associations to dispel fears.

How can India ensure safer charging?

EV chargers vary from slow home units (7.2 kW) to faster public options (22 kW). Commercial establishments typically offer 50 kW chargers, while ultra-fast DC chargers (150 kW+) are becoming common. It is crucial for India to establish safety standards for all chargers, battery safety, fire prevention, and emergency response. Regular inspections, public awareness, and a coordinated approach among government, industry, and researchers are essential as the country’s EV car park grows.

Read more: Uttar Pradesh to retain tax waiver for hybrids despite opposition from EV makers