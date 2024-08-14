Why India needs safety protocols for EV charging
Summary
- EV charging involves high voltage electricity, which makes safety paramount. Adequate electrical grid capacity, thickness of wiring, use of fire-retardant materials, ventilation and proper earthing are crucial.
Proposed bans on EV charging in basement parking in Mumbai echo measures taken by residents in Seoul after a series of underground car park explosions. This brought a focus on standardized safety protocols and regulatory frameworks for charging stations. Mint explains.