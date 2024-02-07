Auto News
Mint Primer: Why passenger cars may move into the slow lane soon
Summary
- After three consecutive years of robust sales, automakers anticipate a brake
Top industry officials of the $120-billion domestic automotive industry met in New Delhi last week to brainstorm over what could be in store next year. They expect a slowdown in the growth of passenger vehicles. Mint finds out why:
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more