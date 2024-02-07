Mint Primer: Why passenger cars may move into the slow lane soon

What is the forecast for the future?

After three years of high growth, sales growth is expected to take a breather. For fiscal 2025, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is projecting a 3-4% growth. This will be the slowest annual growth since the pandemic but in line with the historical longer-term growth of the automotive industry. Between fiscal years 2018 and 2023, the industry grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.2% while over the last 10 years since fiscal 2014, it has grown by 5.3%. After three years of robust growth led partly by pent up demand from the pandemic, a breather of a year on a high base is on the cards.