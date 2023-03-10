Mitsubishi Motors to sell only EVs, hybrids by mid-2030s

Mitsubishi Motors to sell only EVs, hybrids by mid-2030s1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Mitsubishi, which is also a junior partner in an alliance with France's Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co, said it will roll out 16 new models over the next five years.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp plans for hybrid and battery electric vehicles to account for all new car sales by the middle of the next decade, beefing up its electrification strategy for staying competitive in key markets.
