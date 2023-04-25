Mitsubishi Motors to take one time hit of $78 million owing to shrinking sales in China

Mitsubishi Motors to take one time hit of $78 million owing to shrinking sales in China1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- Mitsubishi though a minor player in the country, its loss announcement is the latest sign of how overseas automakers selling combustion-engine cars are facing a wake-up as China's electric car drive leaves them behind.
Japanese auto manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors Corp will take a one-time hit of 10.5 billion yen ($78.31 million) owing to decreasing sales at its China unit, the company said on Tuesday.
