Mitsubishi Motors to take one time hit of $78 million owing to shrinking sales in China

Japanese auto manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors Corp will take a one-time hit of 10.5 billion yen ($78.31 million) owing to decreasing sales at its China unit, the company said on Tuesday.

The auto maker, however made no changes to its full-year results forecast as the impact from the extraordinary loss had already been incorporated into a previously announced outlook "to a certain extent".

China is one of the world's biggest auto makert. However, competition in China has increased. Mitsubishi though a minor player in the country, its loss announcement is the latest sign of how overseas automakers selling combustion-engine cars are facing a wake-up as China's electric car drive leaves them behind.

Last week, Toyota Motor Corp CEO Koji Sato said that the automaker would have to move more quickly after facing pressure in China, especially in the country's growing market for battery-powered and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi Motors said it would post the extraordinary loss despite introducing a new Outlander model in China through its local equity-method affiliate, GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co Ltd, last December.

"Amid changes in the Chinese domestic market itself and intensifying competition, sales targets continued to be missed, and profitability is expected to decline," the company, which established its China unit in 2012, said in a statement.

Mitsubishi Motors will announce its results for the 2022 financial year on May 9.

