Mitsubishi Pajero returns: New-gen SUV unveiled with Toyota Fortuner-rivalling specs

Mitsubishi has unveiled the fifth-generation Pajero, bringing back the iconic SUV nameplate in an all-new seven-seat avatar. The new Pajero will be marketed as a flagship off-road vehicle and built on the same ladder-frame platform as the Mitsubishi Triton pickup.

This will launch in Thailand first, then become available in other countries, such as Japan and Australia, by March 2027. Mitsubishi has not confirmed an India launch yet, and the possibility now looks far-fetched. If it is introduced here, the new Pajero will face head-on competition with the Toyota Fortuner.

New Mitsubishi Pajero: Rugged new design The new Pajero has a completely modern design that echoes Mitsubishi's new SUVs. It's distinguished by a large grille, muscular wheel arches, a flat roof and prominent lower body protection.

The SUV is 4,920 mm long, 1,925 mm wide, and 1,910 mm high. It is 20 inches on select variants and has a 2,870 mm wheelbase. The new model is not the same as the previous Pajero, which had a tailgate; the spare wheel sits under the car in this one.

Seven-seat cabin with premium features The new Pajero has 3 seats and seats up to 7 passengers. The second row is easier to access and can tumble forward to provide extra luggage storage by sliding 150mm.

Higher grades feature leather upholstery, soft-touch finishes, and a number of comfort add-ons. They include heated second-row seats, rear sunshades and a storage compartment that can be cooled.

The higher trims have 14.3-inch screens, and the lower models feature 12.3-inch screens, says Mitsubishi. There are physical controls in place for key functions. There's also a 12-speaker Yamaha audio system.

2.4-litre diesel engine makes 204 hp The Pajero's engine is the Triton's 2.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel. It produces 204 hp and 480 Nm of torque, with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is powered by a beefed-up version of the Triton platform, which has an all-new ladder-frame design, Mitsubishi said. The suspension system is a 2-by-2 wireframe front and a 5-link rigid axle rear.

Serious off-road hardware The Pajero offers 230mm of ground clearance, along with a 30.4-degree approach angle and 25.8-degree departure angle. Mitsubishi’s Super-All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system comes as standard.