Mitsubishi Pajero returns: New-gen SUV unveiled with Toyota Fortuner-rivalling specs

Mitsubishi has unveiled the fifth-generation Pajero, bringing back the iconic SUV nameplate in an all-new seven-seat avatar. The new Pajero will be marketed as a flagship off-road vehicle and built on the same ladder-frame platform as the Mitsubishi Triton pickup.

This will launch in Thailand first, then become available in other countries, such as Japan and Australia, by March 2027. Mitsubishi has not confirmed an India launch yet, and the possibility now looks far-fetched. If it is introduced here, the new Pajero will face head-on competition with the Toyota Fortuner.

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New Mitsubishi Pajero: Rugged new design The new Pajero has a completely modern design that echoes Mitsubishi's new SUVs. It's distinguished by a large grille, muscular wheel arches, a flat roof and prominent lower body protection.

The SUV is 4,920 mm long, 1,925 mm wide, and 1,910 mm high. It is 20 inches on select variants and has a 2,870 mm wheelbase. The new model is not the same as the previous Pajero, which had a tailgate; the spare wheel sits under the car in this one.

Seven-seat cabin with premium features The new Pajero has 3 seats and seats up to 7 passengers. The second row is easier to access and can tumble forward to provide extra luggage storage by sliding 150mm.

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Higher grades feature leather upholstery, soft-touch finishes, and a number of comfort add-ons. They include heated second-row seats, rear sunshades and a storage compartment that can be cooled.

The higher trims have 14.3-inch screens, and the lower models feature 12.3-inch screens, says Mitsubishi. There are physical controls in place for key functions. There's also a 12-speaker Yamaha audio system.

2.4-litre diesel engine makes 204 hp The Pajero's engine is the Triton's 2.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel. It produces 204 hp and 480 Nm of torque, with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is powered by a beefed-up version of the Triton platform, which has an all-new ladder-frame design, Mitsubishi said. The suspension system is a 2-by-2 wireframe front and a 5-link rigid axle rear.

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Serious off-road hardware The Pajero offers 230mm of ground clearance, along with a 30.4-degree approach angle and 25.8-degree departure angle. Mitsubishi’s Super-All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system comes as standard.

Allows four-wheel drive, active yaw control, traction control, stability control, and ABS to come into play, enhancing grip on various surfaces. The previous Pajero was sold in India at around ₹27 lakh. However, Mitsubishi has not yet stated whether it plans to introduce the new-generation model here.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.