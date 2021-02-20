Mitsubishi reveals 2022 Outlander crossover SUV: Details here

Mitsubishi Motors revealed the all-new 2022 Outlander crossover SUV . The company claims that the 2022 Outlander features a new design direction for both this vehicle and the brand.

Outlander will go on sale in North America first in April 2021, with other global markets to follow.

"Based on the product concept 'I-Fu-Do-Do,' which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new OUTLANDER has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance, and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind," said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. "With the launch of the all-new OUTLANDER, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth."

The Outlander was first launched in North America in 2002, and this new model is the fourth generation to be sold.

The Outlander comes with Dynamic Shield front face and design language, with bold fenders and 20-inch wheels. Inside, Outlander comes with a seven-seater configuration with a third-row. It features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch center screen, and a wireless smartphone charging capability with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The SUV has a newly developed platform and 2.5L four-cylinder engine. The newly developed drive mode selector allows performance and grip to be tailored to the conditions through six settings. Even two-wheel-drive models are fitted with the drive-mode selector, offering five modes in this setup.

Standard equipment on the 2022 Outlander includes 11 airbags, three rows of seats, USB-A and USB-C charge ports and 18-inch wheels.

Depending on trim level, the 2022 Outlander can be fitted with 20-inch wheels, Mitsubishi's MI-PILOT Assist driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep, semi-aniline leather seating, integrated navigation, a windshield-display 10.8-inch full-color Head-Up Display (HUD), Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.

