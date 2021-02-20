Mitsubishi reveals 2022 Outlander crossover SUV: Details here

"Based on the product concept 'I-Fu-Do-Do,' which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new OUTLANDER has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance, and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind," said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. "With the launch of the all-new OUTLANDER, we will first expand our sales in the North American market and then aim for global growth."