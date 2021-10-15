Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mitsubishi reveals PHEV variant of new Outlander crossover SUV. Check details

Mitsubishi reveals PHEV variant of new Outlander crossover SUV. Check details

On the inside, the car gets horizontally-sculpted instrument panel
11:40 AM IST

The Outlander PHEV model will make its global debut on October 28

Mitsubishi has revealed the design of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model of the new Outlander crossover SUV. The Outlander PHEV model will make its global debut on October 28. The sales in Japan will begin by mid-December.  

Mitsubishi developed the new Outlander under its new design concept — Bold Stride.

The rear side of the new Outlander features tailgate design comprised of a hexagon motif, and the horizontally themed taillights that extend to both edges. Body color can be selected from a total of 10 colors including the vivid, crystalline, high brightness Diamond Color series – Red Diamond, White Diamond, and the new Black Diamond.

On the interior, the car gets horizontally-sculpted instrument panel. For the door panel, door trim is laid out over a wide area and covered with soft padding. 

Comparison with the Gasoline model

1. Except for some parts such as controls, design and equipped features are basically the same as the PHEV model.

2. Winners are selected from among all-new or significantly improved interiors across all segments that are newly available in the U.S.

The gasoline model of the Outlander has been named a Wards 10 Best Interiors Winner for 2021 by WardsAuto in the United States.

