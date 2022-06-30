M&M goes back to basics to claw back SUV market share

Mahindra & Mahindra’s market share in the utility vehicle segment had fallen to 15% in FY22, from 53% a decade ago in FY12, as competition from South Korean and homegrown carmakers continues to intensify. Success of its new Scorpio, which also saw the model’s market share fall to nearly 2% from 22% a decade ago, will be critical for it to reclaim marketshare in the UV segment, where it is currently the fourth-largest player after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.