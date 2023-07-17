M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota say BNCAP will encourage production of safer cars2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:59 PM IST
The government has issued a draft notification on the BNCAP which proposes awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests
Welcoming the upcoming Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), automakers Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota said that it would encourage the production of safer cars in the country.
