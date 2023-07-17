Welcoming the upcoming Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), automakers Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota said that it would encourage the production of safer cars in the country.

The government has issued a draft notification on the BNCAP which proposes awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki India executive officer (corporate affairs) Rahul Bharti said the auto major supports the initiative.

"In principle, the customer information and empowering the customer through authentic information is always a positive and welcome step, so Maruti Suzuki will support it," Bharti said.

"We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP," Mahindra & Mahindra president, automotive technology and product development, Velusamy R told PTI.

This initiative of MoRTH will generate equal opportunities and create healthy competition among OEMs to make safer models for Indian customers, Velusamy added.

"It is also expected that the government should give some benefits to OEMs that make safer cars to encourage them to continue to do so. This will encourage OEMs to make their cars much safer and offer them to Indian customers at reasonable prices," Velusamy said.

The government aims to implement the programme from October 1, 2023.

“We believe that Bharat-NCAP is a step in the right direction. While the industry has been proactively pushing for new benchmark safety standards, there is also a growing awareness amongst customers for better safety features which has put further impetus on advancements and introduction of newer norms in the country," a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said.

While most of the OEMs are already following high standards depending on the choice of customers, the introduction of B-NCAP will enable further greater transparency to help in achieving the highest standards of safety, the spokesperson added.

Skoda Auto India brand director Petr Solc also appreciated that the Indian government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improve car safety.

"Safety is an important aspect and active and passive safety features, along with the structure of the car keep the driver and their family safe. Skoda will continue focusing on safety to further grow the brand in the Indian market," Solc added.

Tata Motors had stated that it has always supported the government's move in safe mobility and will continue to do so in the future as well.

Under the BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will have to submit an application in Form 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

The designated agency will get their motor vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.

(With inputs from PTI)