M M raises tractor growth forecast, maintains SUV sales optimism
Summary
- The company is also confident of achieving 15-18% growth in the passenger vehicle segment in FY25.
New Delhi: Homegrown automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has raised its forecast for tractor sales for the industry, anticipating strong growth fuelled by rising rural demand as government spending in the rural and agricultural regions goes up. The company now expects tractor industry sales to grow by 13-14% in the second half of the year, adjusting its full-year projection to 6-6.8%, up from an earlier estimate of 5%, a top company official said during its second quarter earnings press conference on Thursday.