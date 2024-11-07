M&M raises tractor growth forecast, maintains SUV sales optimism

“I am more optimistic than I was last quarter. The market will start doing very well with good launches. When the quality of the product offerings in the market improves, there will be customers coming in," Jejurikar told Mint. “We’ve seen a very good launch recently and it is doing good numbers which is very encouraging. The EV penetration in India is 2%, whereas the stagnation in the western world is coming after a 15% EV adoption. Our belief is the right products will create huge opportunities," Jejurikar said.