M&M US arm allowed to keep producing, selling Roxor’s post-2020 version

Mahindra & Mahindra Thursday said a US court has allowed its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the United States market.

The Mumbai based automaker, in a regulatory filing, said the Eastern District Court of Michigan has issued its order dated 19 July 2023 on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA's) renewed motion to enjoin the Post-2020 Roxor. The court has on the basis of its analysis declined to apply the safe distance rule to this case as sought by FCA.

The FCA's motion to enjoin the post-2020 ROXOR was denied, the auto maker said.

"With this ruling, Mahindra Automotive North America, a subsidiary of the company, continues to have no restraints on its ability to produce, sell and distribute the post-2020 Roxor in the US," the Mahindra & Mahindra stated.

Soon after the launch of Mahindra Roxor in March 2018 in the US and Canada markets, the FCA lodged a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that the vehicle is a copy of Willys Jeep and design elements of Mahindra's vehicle infringed some key design elements of Jeep.

Trade dress consists of the unique characteristics that make a product stand apart and is generally accepted as identified with that product by the public. For example, FCA sees the Jeep Wrangler's boxy body shape, front grille and round headlights as distinct to the brand.