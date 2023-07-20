comScore
Business News/ Auto News / M&M US arm allowed to keep producing, selling Roxor’s post-2020 version
Back

M&M US arm allowed to keep producing, selling Roxor’s post-2020 version

 1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Thursday said a US court has allowed its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the United States market

The FCA's motion to enjoin the post-2020 ROXOR was denied, the auto maker said (Photo: Reuters)Premium
The FCA's motion to enjoin the post-2020 ROXOR was denied, the auto maker said (Photo: Reuters)

Mahindra & Mahindra Thursday said a US court has allowed its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the United States market.

The Mumbai based automaker, in a regulatory filing, said the Eastern District Court of Michigan has issued its order dated 19 July 2023 on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA's) renewed motion to enjoin the Post-2020 Roxor. The court has on the basis of its analysis declined to apply the safe distance rule to this case as sought by FCA.

The FCA's motion to enjoin the post-2020 ROXOR was denied, the auto maker said.

"With this ruling, Mahindra Automotive North America, a subsidiary of the company, continues to have no restraints on its ability to produce, sell and distribute the post-2020 Roxor in the US," the Mahindra & Mahindra stated.

Soon after the launch of Mahindra Roxor in March 2018 in the US and Canada markets, the FCA lodged a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that the vehicle is a copy of Willys Jeep and design elements of Mahindra's vehicle infringed some key design elements of Jeep.

Trade dress consists of the unique characteristics that make a product stand apart and is generally accepted as identified with that product by the public. For example, FCA sees the Jeep Wrangler's boxy body shape, front grille and round headlights as distinct to the brand.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout