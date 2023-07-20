M&M US arm allowed to keep producing, selling Roxor’s post-2020 version

M&M US arm allowed to keep producing, selling Roxor’s post-2020 version1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Thursday said a US court has allowed its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the United States market
