Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has responded to the Tata Harrier and Safari getting the first-ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating noting that the certification is tantamount to a ‘momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety’ in the country.

In a post congratulating Tata Motors on X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister wrote, “Congratulations to @TataMotors for the historic achievement! 💐 Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety. BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards. A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer."

Tata Safari and Harrier had received 5 star rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) on Wednesday. Tata Harrier and Safari received 30.08 points out of 32 in Adult protection and 44.54 out of 49 in Child Protection, a report by HT Auto stated.

The Safari and Harrier are based on the same vehicle platform and run on the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, however, the Safari offers a maximum capacity of seven passengers with the Harrier offering a maximum capacity of five. Both models are equipped with six airbags and ESC as standard. The ex-showroom price for Harrier starts from ₹15.49 lakh and goes up to ₹26.44 lakh while the corresponding price for Safari starts from ₹16.19 lakh and goes up to ₹27.34 lakh.

What is Bharat NCAP?

Established in the vein of the Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP was formally launched in August, it serves as India's independent vehicle assessment program for cars in India. After the unveiling of first safety rating on Wednesday, India joined the ranks of the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan as the fifth country globally to have its own domestic car crash test facility.

Previously, cars manufactured in India underwent testing by Global NCAP, but now, Bharat NCAP is responsible fort determining the safety qualifications of cars in India.

