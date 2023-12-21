Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has reacted to the Tata Harrier and Safari being awarded the first-ever 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, saying that the certification is a ‘momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety’ in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post congratulating Tata Motors on X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister wrote, “Congratulations to @TataMotors for the historic achievement! 💐 Presenting the first-ever Bharat - NCAP 5-star rating 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety. BNCAP stands as India's independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards. A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer."

Tata Safari and Harrier on Wednesday received 5-star ratings for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP). The Tata Harrier and Safari scored 30.08 out of 32 in adult protection and 44.54 out of 49 in child protection, according to a report by HT Auto.

The Safari and Harrier are based on the same vehicle platform and are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, however, the Safari offers a maximum capacity of seven passengers while the Harrier offers a maximum capacity of five. Both models come with six airbags and ESC as standard. The ex-showroom price for the Harrier starts from ₹15.49 lakh and goes up to ₹26.44 lakh while the corresponding price for the Safari starts from ₹16.19 lakh and goes up to ₹27.34 lakh.

What is Bharat NCAP? Established in the vein of the Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP was formally launched in August, it serves as India's independent vehicle assessment program for cars in India. After the unveiling of first safety rating on Wednesday, India joined the ranks of the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan as the fifth country globally to have its own domestic car crash test facility.

Previously, cars manufactured in India underwent testing by Global NCAP, but now, Bharat NCAP is responsible fort determining the safety qualifications of cars in India.

