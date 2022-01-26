More expensive cars help Maruti Suzuki beat profit forecast

The stricter emissions rules will be a bigger hurdle for Maruti as it doesn’t sell electric vehicles and is lagging other carmakers in the shift to cleaner offerings. Its competitor Tata Motors Ltd. is doubling down on EVs with plans to launch 10 battery models by 2025. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. sells one model, the e-Verito, and is planning to roll out eight more by 2026.