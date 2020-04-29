Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd –India’s largest automobile component manufacturer – on Wednesday announced commencement of operations in 80 of its 152 manufacturing capacities located globally. As lockdown measures in different parts of Europe were eased, the Noida based company, earlier this month, decided to start operations in some of its plants in the continent.

While 30% of these factories are now running at more than 80% capacity utilization rate, rest of them are now running at up to 50% capacities and slowly and steadily gearing up. The company has also obtained necessary approvals from the concerned authorities in respective regions in relation with the plant operations, said the company in a stock exchange filing.

Additionally, rest of the company’s plants are also being prepared to be in ready state as per post-covid requirements and once the permissions are obtained, these plants too will start operating, the statement added.

To sail through the covid– 19 induced crisis, Motherson Sumi has decided to raise ₹500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

“All the necessary precautions are being taken by the teams in adherence with the post covid -19 guidelines issued by various governments. Our teams across the globe are working closely with the governments and local administrations to ensure smooth functioning of the facilities," the company further mentioned.

As governments across the world introduced lockdown measures to contain the spread of covid 19 virus, auto majors like Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG and others stopped manufacturing of vehicles in their respective factories in Europe and other continents. Consequently component suppliers like Motherson Sumi also had to follow suit.

In order to protect their financial viability over the next few months most component manufacturers are trying to raise funds through debt for meeting their working capital needs.

