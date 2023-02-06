NEW DELHI : Union Minister of state for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar released India’s largest electric bus tender case study, ‘The Grand Challenge for Electric Bus Deployment: Outcomes and Lesson for Future’ on Monday at the India Energy Week 2023.

The case study highlights the key learnings from the largest and most comprehensive electric bus programme ever, and was jointly carried out by CESL, WRI India, the World Bank, and others.

“The tender was launched under the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, to roll out 100% electric buses and was envisioned to reduce operating costs for cities. By evolving into a platform for city bus modernization, the Grand Challenge also removed bottlenecks in procuring e-buses by State Transport Undertakings (STUs), instituting best in class practices and operating standards, and enabling operational and passenger efficiencies," CESL said in a statement.

Following the success of the Grand Challenge, CESL partnered with think tanks to prepare a roadmap for launching the National Electric Bus Program – a nationwide rollout program to deploy 50,000 electric buses. The NEBP aims to bring a massive turnaround in public fleet management of STUs, the company added.

“This Grand Challenge Tender is the culmination of the efforts of many agencies, including STUs, OEMs, financiers, NITI Aayog, Ministries & transport departments," said Vishal Kapoor, MD and CEO, CESL.

Kapoor added that this is one of the world’s largest ebus scheme, built on an innovative asset-light model that enables STUs to deploy at scale and at a low cost. “This historic program will contribute to Prime Minister’s goal of making India a global leader in the fight against climate change and will encourage a quicker shift to green mobility throughout the nation."