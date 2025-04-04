1

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Motors refreshed its Tiago lineup with the launch of the updated 2025 Tiago NRG. This version is positioned as the more rugged sibling of the standard Tiago hatchback, targeted towards buyers who want an SUV-inspired design in a compact footprint.

On the outside, the Tiago NRG gets cosmetic enhancements such as thick body cladding, redesigned front and rear bumpers with prominent skid plates, roof rails, and a blacked-out tailgate panel featuring NRG badging. These styling tweaks help the car stand out from the standard Tiago.

Inside the cabin, the Tiago NRG now comes with an all-black interior theme for a sportier appeal. The feature list remains familiar and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Mechanically, there are no changes. It continues to be powered by an 85 bhp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available for those looking for better running costs. The Tiago NRG is priced from ₹7.20 lakh to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).