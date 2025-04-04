Most affordable to uber luxurious: All the cars launched in India in March 20257 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2025, 11:24 AM IST
March saw updates to the Tata Tiago NRG, MG Comet EV, Skoda Kushaq, and Slavia, along with new editions of the XUV700, Jeep Compass, and BYD Atto 3. Premium car launches also made the month exciting.
The month of March 2025 brought a flurry of new car launches across various segments in India. From updated entry-level hatchbacks and electric vehicles to refreshed midsize SUVs and high-end luxury models, the Indian automotive market saw a wide variety of new offerings.
Here’s a detailed look at all the major cars launched in March 2025:
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Motors refreshed its Tiago lineup with the launch of the updated 2025 Tiago NRG. This version is positioned as the more rugged sibling of the standard Tiago hatchback, targeted towards buyers who want an SUV-inspired design in a compact footprint.
On the outside, the Tiago NRG gets cosmetic enhancements such as thick body cladding, redesigned front and rear bumpers with prominent skid plates, roof rails, and a blacked-out tailgate panel featuring NRG badging. These styling tweaks help the car stand out from the standard Tiago.
Inside the cabin, the Tiago NRG now comes with an all-black interior theme for a sportier appeal. The feature list remains familiar and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.
Mechanically, there are no changes. It continues to be powered by an 85 bhp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available for those looking for better running costs. The Tiago NRG is priced from ₹7.20 lakh to ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Comet EV
MG Motor India updated its smallest electric offering, the Comet EV, with additional features for the 2025 model year. While the exterior and mechanical components remain unchanged, several trims now offer enhanced equipment.
The mid-level Excite variant now comes with a rear parking camera and electrically foldable ORVMs—features that improve convenience for city driving. The top-spec Exclusive variant gets a more premium feel with leatherette seat upholstery and a 4-speaker audio system.
The Comet EV continues to use a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a 41 bhp electric motor that delivers 110 Nm of torque. MG claims a driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge, making it ideal for daily urban commutes. For more affordability, MG also continues to offer a battery subscription plan that lowers the upfront cost of the vehicle significantly.
The 2025 Comet EV starts at ₹7 lakh and goes up to ₹9.81 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas if you subscribe to the battery, the car will cost you ₹5 lakh to ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia
Skoda introduced subtle but meaningful updates to its midsize SUV, the Kushaq and its premium sedan, the Slavia. These updates focus on improving the value proposition of the base and mid-level variants.
While there are no visual changes to the exterior or cabin layout, new features like connected car technology, alloy wheels, and sunroofs have been added to the lower trims. The base Classic variants of both models now come with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Under the hood, both the Kushaq and Slavia continue to offer the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines, mated to either manual or automatic gearboxes depending on the variant.
The 2025 update also brings a price correction the Kushaq receives a price hike of up to ₹69,000 while the Slavia sees a price drop of up to ₹45,000. Finally, the ex-showroom prices of the Kushaq start from ₹11 lakh and go up to ₹19.01 lakh whereas the Slavia now starts at ₹10.34 lakh and goes up to ₹18.24 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition
Mahindra rolled out the 2025 version of its popular XUV700 along with a new special variant called the Ebony Edition. This variant is limited to the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims and is aimed at buyers looking for a more distinctive, premium look.
The Ebony Edition features a blacked-out theme both inside and out. The cabin comes finished in an all-black upholstery and trim, while the exterior gets black alloy wheels, black roof rails, and blacked-out badging. A new seatbelt reminder for second-row passengers has also been added as part of the safety updates.
Mechanically, the Ebony Edition remains unchanged and continues to be offered only in front-wheel-drive configuration with the existing petrol and diesel engine options.
The XUV700 range is priced starting at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ebony Edition is priced from ₹19.64 lakh to ₹24.14 lakh (both ex-showroom)
Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition
Jeep also launched a new Sandstorm Edition of the Compass SUV. This limited-edition version focuses on cosmetic enhancements inspired by desert landscapes.
Exterior changes include dune-themed graphics on the bonnet, doors, and C-pillars. The interior gets custom beige seat covers, branded carpets, and cargo mats. Functional upgrades include the addition of front and rear dash cams, along with customisable ambient lighting.
The Sandstorm Edition is available as an optional kit with the Sport, Longitude, or Longitude (O) trims and comes at an additional cost of ₹50,000 over the base variant prices. It now costs from ₹19.49 lakh and goes up to ₹27.33 lakh (both ex-showroom).
BYD Atto 3
BYD updated its premium electric SUV, the Atto 3, with a few enhancements for 2025. One of the key additions is ventilated front seats, a welcome feature for Indian weather conditions. The interior now features an all-black theme, replacing the dual-tone finish of the earlier model.
The Atto 3 continues to offer two battery pack options—49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh. The 2025 update introduces Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which BYD claims will offer a lifespan of up to 15 years and better resistance to self-discharge.
The pricing of the 2025 BYD Atto 3 starts at ₹24.99 lakh and goes up to ₹33.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Kia EV6 Facelift
The 2025 Kia EV6 received a mid-cycle facelift with changes aimed at boosting both performance and design. Exterior updates include a new front bumper, sharper LED headlights and DRLs, and redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the EV6 now gets a new steering wheel design and updated materials, though the dashboard layout remains familiar. A bigger 84 kWh battery pack has replaced the older unit, offering a claimed range of 663 km. The car continues to use a dual-motor setup producing 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque.
The Kia EV facelift has been launched in India at ₹65.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Volvo XC90 Facelift
Volvo introduced the updated XC90 in India with a more refined design and new technology. Highlights include a revised grille, sleeker LED lighting, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV now comes with an 11.2-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and enhanced practicality with better storage.
Other premium features include a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 202 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The SUV is being sold in India at a price of ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
Lexus LX 500d
Lexus launched the 2025 LX 500d in India in two variants—Urban and Overtrail. The Urban variant features a chrome-heavy exterior for a more luxurious look, while the Overtrail trim is designed for serious off-road use with blacked-out elements and front/rear differential locks.
Both versions come equipped with a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 305 bhp and 700 Nm paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Overtrail variant is ₹12 lakh more expensive than the Urban version, owing to its additional hardware for off-road use. Both variants have been priced at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom) and at ₹3.12 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.
Defender Octa
The Defender Octa was launched in India as the most extreme and capable version of the Defender SUV. It features mechanical upgrades such as a 6D Dynamic Suspension System, enhanced wheel articulation, and revised wishbones for improved off-road capability.
The Octa variant is offered only in the long-wheelbase Defender 110 format and is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine delivering 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The Defender Octa is priced at ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom) while the Octa Edition One will cost ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series
Mercedes-Benz launched the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, marking the first time the SL roadster received the Maybach treatment. Only three units have been allocated for India.
This special edition features a dual-tone black-and-white interior, 21-inch forged wheels, and Maybach-specific exterior styling elements. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque with a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.1 seconds. The Monogran series roadster will cost ₹4.20 crore (ex-showroom).
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin officially brought the Vanquish to India, positioning it as its flagship grand tourer. The car boasts a dramatic design with an oversized grille, sleek LED lights, and sculpted bodywork. Inside, it offers a luxurious and sporty cockpit with high-end materials, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
Under the hood is a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine making 823 bhp and 1000 Nm. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The Aston Martin Vanquish costs a whopping ₹8.85 crore (ex-showroom) in India.