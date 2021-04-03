{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Road accidents can hardly ever be inexpensive but a few accidents just take it up a notch, especially when it comes to supercars. Unlike most supercar crashes, this crash cannot be blamed on the hyper-powerful engines. In fact, the engines of the cars were not even on when the crash happened.

Despite the massive proportions of the two vehicles that collided, the crash did not lead to injuries as the crash happened at a relatively slow speed. A report by The Leader, a publication based in Houston, claimed that the truck was crossing the rail tracks when it got stuck. The train then hit the truck at a slow pace as the brakes were not able to bring it to a halt.

The local authorities are now investigating the entire accident and checking what led to the truck getting stuck in the middle of the tracks.