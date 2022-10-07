Most Merc EVs in India to be locally assembled by 2025

“We start here with an assembly operation on the EQS.There is already a lot of technology which is built into the car and it will go deeper. In the future, we’ll have to consider whether going deeper into localization, such as battery assembly, makes sense. It depends on the volumes which we will have and the technology being used. It would be something to look into in the future, but at this stage, with relatively smaller volumes, it’s too complex to do and there is no benefit in that at this stage for us. We’ll need higher volumes, a bigger range of range of cars when we can perhaps think of setting up some sort of battery assembly factory, but we have not reached that stage yet", he explained.

