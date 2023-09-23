MotoGP Bharat: Exclusive access for race pass holders as traffic officials implement strict cab regulations

Private cabs with event passes can enter the Buddh International Circuit for the MotoGP race, while services like Uber and Ola will drop off customers and leave. Alternative routes have been set up to prevent traffic jams. Shuttle services are also available for spectators.

During the weekend MotoGP race, only private cabs with event passes can enter the Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to traffic officials, reported PTI.

Services like Uber, Ola, and InDrive will drop off customers with race passes and then leave. Taxis hired for longer periods can stay in the parking areas at the venue and pick up customers after the race, as explained by a senior official.

The race will happen at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), located along the Yamuna Expressway in the Dankaur area, which is more than 50 kilometers away from New Delhi.

To prevent traffic jams on important roads on Saturday and Sunday, the police have already set up alternative routes for commercial vehicles coming into Noida via DND or Greater Noida via the Yamuna Expressway.

Between 12 am and 6 am and 12 pm and 3 pm, vehicles carrying essential goods won't have any restrictions. Ambulances can move freely without any restrictions.

The police recommend that people traveling to or from Delhi should avoid using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday and Sunday due to the MotoGP and the UP International Trade Show.

"Any car or cab, whose occupants have race passes can go inside the venue to drop the customer. After this, the cab may exit the BIC. They will not be allowed to park the cab on roads outside the BIC. There is no taxi stand," the traffic official mentioned to PTI.

"Shuttle services are being run between the BIC and metro stations – Botanical Garden in Noida and Alpha Commercial in Greater Noida. Spectators can use the shuttles also to reach the venue," the official added.

Additionally, the official fan shuttle services for the IndianOil Grand Prix of India will operate along 11 different routes. These shuttles will transport spectators from various areas in Delhi-NCR to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, as announced by the event organizers.

The shuttle buses will be accessible from important locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad, starting at 7 am on the race weekend. It's important to note that the shuttle service passes are only valid for spectators who have purchased race tickets. Each pass allows one person to ride, as stated in their statement.

After the race, the shuttle buses will begin departing from the race track at 5 pm. The shuttle fares for Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad will vary between ₹600 and ₹1,500. For Noida, the fares will be ₹400 and ₹1,000, according to the statement.

In addition to the shuttle services, spectators can choose to reserve private cabs and rentals with group ride options from BIC to different metro stations. The promoters mentioned that you can make these bookings online at https://bookairportcab.com/motogp.

(With inputs from PTI)

