MotoGP Bharat: When, where and how to watch2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:57 PM IST
MotoGP makes its debut in India, showcasing rising popularity in the country. Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship, while legends like Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, and Marc Marquez are celebrated. The event runs from September 22 to 24, with tickets available on BookMyShow.