MotoGP makes its debut in India, showcasing rising popularity in the country. Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship, while legends like Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi, and Marc Marquez are celebrated. The event runs from September 22 to 24, with tickets available on BookMyShow.

As the MotoGP is gearing up for its inaugural event in India, it is set to take place over the upcoming weekend in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. While motorsports may not enjoy the same level of popularity in India as in some other regions, the arrival of MotoGP in the country underscores the growing interest in this thrilling two-wheeled motorsport.

According to a report by HT Auto, MotoGP is approaching its 13th round in India, where the top riders will once again showcase their speed and skill. As of now, Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia from Ducati is leading the championship with five victories, followed by Spain's Jorge Martin, also from Ducati, who has secured two wins. Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi, riding for Ducati, currently holds the third position. However, the competition remains open, and the unpredictable nature of the Indian circuit adds an element of uncertainty to the championship.

In the history of MotoGP, some champions have achieved iconic status. One such legendary figure is Giacomo Agostini, an Italian racer who earned an impressive 15 World Championship titles and 122 Grand Prix victories during his remarkable 17-year career in the 1960s and 1970s, retiring in 1977.

Another remarkable Italian talent is Valentino Rossi, who has secured 9 World titles, with seven of them coming in the premier class. His legacy includes an impressive tally of 89 race wins and an astounding 199 podium finishes.

In the realm of MotoGP, Spain's Marc Marquez is considered a formidable force. Competing for Honda, Marquez has claimed 8 World Championship titles, with six of them in the MotoGP category. His exceptional skills will be showcased in the upcoming race in India.

The MotoGP India event is scheduled to span three days, commencing on Friday and concluding on Sunday. The MotoGP activities are slated to run from September 22 to September 24, with the premier MotoGP race, consisting of 24 laps, set to unfold at 15:30 hours on Sunday, September 24.

To catch all the action of MotoGP India, you can secure your tickets through BookMyShow, with prices varying from ₹800 to ₹1.80 lakh. Alternatively, if you prefer to enjoy the race from home, Sports 18 holds the broadcasting rights, while Jio Cinema has the live streaming rights for the event.