The road transport and highways ministry on Saturday said that mobile phones can be used while driving a vehicle solely for route navigation, without disturbing the ‘concentration of the driver while driving.’ Talking on the phone while driving can attract ₹1,000- ₹5,000 fine.

The ministry said that it has amended rules under central motor vehicle rules, to facilitate maintenance of key vehicle documents such as a licence, registration documents, fitness certificates, permits, among others, through a web portal set up and maintained by the government. The electronic portal will also be used for recording offences including compounding, impounding, making endorsements, suspension and revocation of licenses and registrations, issuing e-challan, among others.

These rules will be implemented from 1 October, as a part of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act that came into force a year ago to revamp the transportation rules and improve road safety through steps such as hefty penalties for traffic rule violations, upgradation of technology to curb corruption.

“Use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of traffic rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers," an official statement said.

Authorities to monitor driver's behaviour

The details of revoked or disqualified driving licences will be recorded chronologically in the portal, which will help authorities monitor driver behaviour. According to the rules, police officer cannot ask for physical form of inspection of any vehicle-related document if it has been validated through electronic means. This would include cases where the driver is committed an offence that would demand seizure of any such documents.

Such seizures will have to be made electronically on the web portal and the details of the seized documents will be recorded chronologically. Such records will be reflected on a regular basis on the portal.

“Further upon demanding or inspecting any documents, the date and time stamp of inspection and identity of the police officer in uniform or any other officer authorized by the state government, shall be recorded on the portal. This would help in unnecessary re-checking or inspection of vehicles and further would remove harassment to the drivers," it said.

